2025 Is The Last Year We Have With 2 Iconic Girl Scout Cookie Flavors
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but 2025 marks the final year that we'll have with two Girl Scout Cookie flavors. Before you Thin Mint, Samoa, and Tagalong fans start to panic, don't worry, the ones leaving aren't any of the long-time standbys that we all clamor for. Instead, we'll be bidding S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies (which are French toast-inspired) farewell. Bummer, considering I liked the S'mores cookies too. Similarly to last year, no new Girl Scout Cookies have been announced to take their place.
The most recently introduced cookies in the current Girl Scout roster are Adventurefuls (a brownie-inspired cookie with salted caramel), which came out in 2022. They'll still stick around, but otherwise, it's going to be a pretty uneventful year in the world of Girl Scout cookies. That being said, today, January 7, marks the kickoff of Girl Scout Cookie season for 2025, so you'll be able to get your goodbye orders in for the S'mores and the Toast-Yay cookies starting right this second.
How to order Girl Scout cookies this year
Ordering Girl Scout cookies always seems like a mad scramble (don't put it off like I always do and miss out), so if you want to snag a few boxes, you have a few options. First off, you can always order them directly through a locally registered Girl Scout. If you don't know any offhand, you can either check in with your local Girl Scout council, or use this handy Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate an active booth near you.
And starting February 21, you can also pop your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder and have boxes shipped directly to your home. If you really want to stay on top of things, you can text the word "COOKIES" to 59618, and you can keep up with the cookies and other Girl Scout news that way. Hopefully with more room in the catalog, that means we'll see a new flavor next year, but for now, we'll have to stick to our usual favorites, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.