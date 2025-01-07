2025 Is The Last Year We Have With 2 Iconic Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but 2025 marks the final year that we'll have with two Girl Scout Cookie flavors. Before you Thin Mint, Samoa, and Tagalong fans start to panic, don't worry, the ones leaving aren't any of the long-time standbys that we all clamor for. Instead, we'll be bidding S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies (which are French toast-inspired) farewell. Bummer, considering I liked the S'mores cookies too. Similarly to last year, no new Girl Scout Cookies have been announced to take their place.

The most recently introduced cookies in the current Girl Scout roster are Adventurefuls (a brownie-inspired cookie with salted caramel), which came out in 2022. They'll still stick around, but otherwise, it's going to be a pretty uneventful year in the world of Girl Scout cookies. That being said, today, January 7, marks the kickoff of Girl Scout Cookie season for 2025, so you'll be able to get your goodbye orders in for the S'mores and the Toast-Yay cookies starting right this second.