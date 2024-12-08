How To Transform A Wendy's Frosty Into A Soda Fountain Classic

Wendy's famous frozen dairy dessert, the Frosty, has been a staple menu item for more than 50 years. It was one of the five original items on the menu along with french fries, hamburgers, soft drinks, and chili. With an unexpected origin story, the Frosty is not quite a milkshake, not quite soft serve ice cream, but falls somewhere right in the middle. And for over half a century, customers around the world have enjoyed the dairy delight in unique ways. Some people scoop it up with french fries, claiming it's a perfect combination of salty and sweet, while others have taken to using a Frosty to create their own ice cream floats. With a large fountain drink and a Frosty flavor of your choice, you too can whip up your own Wendy's secret menu item.

True Wendy's detectives will remember that the Frosty Float was once an official menu item but was mysteriously discontinued. Luckily, the now-secret menu item isn't difficult to replicate, and probably comes with a larger variety of flavor combinations since you can create them on your own. Once you order your two ingredients, a large soda, and any Frosty flavor, use a spoon to transfer the malted dairy treat into the soda itself. It's probably best to take a few sips of the soda first to avoid overfilling your float before scooping the Frosty until your heart's desire. Wondering what classic ice cream float combinations to make? The sky's the limit –- as are the seasonal flavors of the Frosty.