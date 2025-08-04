Review: Wendy's X Wednesday Meal Of Misfortune Scares Up Some Serious Fun

Ask someone who the most famous pigtailed girl in the world is, and names like Pippi Longstocking, Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, or even the spunky comic book villainess Harley Quinn quickly spring to mind. Two more names that round out that list are perhaps more modernly popular than the rest — Wendy of Wendy's fast food fame, and Wednesday Addams. The titular character of the Jenna Ortega-starring Netflix show "Wednesday" is returning for a second season, and to help hype things up, it's partnering with Wendy's for a promotional meal hoping to capture its haunting spirit to scare up some business of its own.

The result is dubbed the Meal of Misfortune, apparently drummed up by Wednesday herself, where eerily renamed nuggets and fries can be dipped in some mystery hot sauces, and then customers can cool off with a hopefully bloody good Frosty. In a statement, Wednesday Addams apparently admitted, "Normally I'd be against this kind of capitalistic corporate synergy, but when the fast food-slinging pigtailed provocateur said I could do whatever I wanted to her customers, I couldn't resist."

On paper (bags), this already sounds like a dream pairing, as the two similarly named girls are uniting for a playful looking and sounding meal. Addams Family production values aside, does this meal bring anything new and delicious to the table, or is it just a retread for familiar foods given a Hollywood spotlight shone upon it? The Takeout took out this meal for a closer investigation to see where the truth lies in this thorough chew and review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.