Wendy's Frosty Isn't Technically Real Ice Cream. So, What's It Made Of?

When it comes to frozen, sweet, creamy treats in the United States, many people consider them all to be some sort of ice cream. But in reality, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has some specific rules and regulations on what exactly constitutes "ice cream." If a product that is sold to consumers doesn't meet these regulations, it cannot technically be labeled as such. Take Wendy's iconic Frosty, for example. It certainly looks and tastes like ice cream. However, the shady thing about a Wendy's Frosty is that it isn't ice cream, though it does contain milk, sugar, and cream. Wendy's explains that its Frosty is neither milkshake nor ice cream; it simply calls the treat a frozen dessert.

According to the USDA, ice cream must contain at least 10% milkfat and 25% milk solids. There is also a weight requirement: 4.5 pounds per gallon. This standard has to do with the overrun, which is the amount of air incorporated into ice cream as it's churned. For example, premium ice creams — like Ben & Jerry's and Häagen-Dazs — are dense, thick, heavy, and firm because of the low overrun.

However, light and soft frozen desserts that look like ice cream but don't specifically say so on the packaging probably don't fit the requirements. They will instead be labeled "frozen dairy dessert" or "frozen dessert." Soft serve, which isn't just melted ice cream, also falls into this non-ice cream dessert category. In order, Wendy's Frostys contain milk, sugar, corn syrup, cream, whey, nonfat dry milk, cocoa, guar gum, mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, natural flavor, carrageenan, calcium sulfate, sodium citrate, dextrose, and vitamin A palmitate.