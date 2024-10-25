Shady Things About Wendy's Frosty

The full name of the restaurant is Wendy's Famous Hamburgers, and while the perpetual runner-up in American burgers-and-fries chains serves up plenty of Baconators and Double Stacks to throngs of loyal customers, its most famous and signature menu item isn't a savory entrée. Wendy's is undoubtedly best known for its singular sweet treat, the Frosty. With a consistency somewhere in between a milkshake and melted ice cream and most effectively eaten with a spoon rather than sipped through a straw, there's nothing like the Frosty anywhere else in fast food or frozen dessert restaurants. Extremely sweet and loaded with velvety smooth chocolate, the Frosty is beloved by millions and strongly associated with the Wendy's brand.

To have attained its stature as a fast food staple and classic American dessert, there's a lot of lore and manipulation involved. The story of how the Frosty came to occupy its lofty peak is one filled with secrets, surprises, and a little nastiness. Here's the cold and not always sweet truth about Wendy's Frosty.