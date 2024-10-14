Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Milkshakes

In the pantheon of classic American comfort food, we'd say that the humble milkshake is up there with cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and good ol' apple pie. There's a reason why so many fast food restaurants include them on their menu. Part drink and part dessert, a good milkshake never fails to hit the spot — and the best milkshakes will always leave you craving more, sugar rush be damned.

But not all fast food milkshakes are made equal. Enthusiastic though we may be about a good shake, we'll admit that we've also had our fair share of disappointments in our time. The frosty truth is that some milkshakes taste more like chemicals and water than they do actual dairy (probably because, well, they are mostly chemicals and water). If that's your taste, then more power to you. However, if it's a high-quality, flavorful milkshake you're after — and you don't have a milkshake mixer on hand to make your own at home — we're here to help make that happen.

We've dug into the nutritional information and reviews of milkshakes from multiple popular chains to separate the good milkshakes from the not-so-good. Here's our breakdown of the highest and lowest quality fast food milkshakes, so the next time those sugar cravings hit, you know exactly where (and where not) to go.