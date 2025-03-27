Is Soft Serve Just Melted Ice Cream?

The world of ice cream is a vast one. Ice cream encompasses dozens of variations including gelato, sorbet, frozen custard, sherbet, frozen yogurt, ice milk, even tiny flash-frozen ice cream pellets (think Dippin' Dots). One of my favorites is soft serve, a type of ice cream that places like Dairy Queen and McDonald's (here's what theirs is made of) have built their dessert reputations on. Unlike hard custard-style ice cream which you often have to let soften up before you can take a decent lick, soft serve comes out soft and creamy and ready to dive in. Some folks even think soft serve ice cream is nothing but regular ice cream that's been slightly melted. However, this isn't the case.

To learn more about soft serve ice cream, we sat down with Neil Hershman, the CEO of 16 Handles, the mega-popular chain of soft serve and frozen yogurt shops that began in New York City and has since expanded across the east coast and into Florida and Texas. He explained, "Soft serve is designed to be mixed and served soft, so it's definitely not just melted ice cream. Rather than staying frozen in one place like standard ice cream, soft serve machines mix and freeze while dispensing product in order to create the perfectly creamy treat."

Each 16 Handles location has 16 rotating flavors of soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt (is it really healthier than ice cream?) on any given day, with a dizzying array of toppings (over 50 choices, in fact) that customers help themselves to.