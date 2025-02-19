Is Frozen Yogurt Really A Healthier Alternative To Ice Cream?

Frozen yogurt, also known as froyo, is a frozen dessert that is making a comeback and becoming increasingly popular as an ice cream alternative. There's a sense of nostalgia — walking into a self-serve store, picking your desired flavors, and going crazy with your favorite toppings. There's also a preconception that frozen yogurt is healthier than ice cream. We did a little digging (and scooping) and while this can be the case, it all depends on the froyo's ingredients and potential toppings.

It's also important to note that everyone's version of healthy is different, since many of us have different health goals. So neither frozen dessert is necessarily better or worse, but their nutrition profile does differ. Frozen yogurt usually contains less fat than ice cream, since ice cream is required to have at least 10% milk fat. But less fat means less flavor, which is why frozen yogurt generally has more added sugar, improving the overall taste. Most of the time, the amount of protein and carbohydrates found in both these desserts are the same, although froyo made with Greek yogurt can have twice as much protein.