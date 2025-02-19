Is Frozen Yogurt Really A Healthier Alternative To Ice Cream?
Frozen yogurt, also known as froyo, is a frozen dessert that is making a comeback and becoming increasingly popular as an ice cream alternative. There's a sense of nostalgia — walking into a self-serve store, picking your desired flavors, and going crazy with your favorite toppings. There's also a preconception that frozen yogurt is healthier than ice cream. We did a little digging (and scooping) and while this can be the case, it all depends on the froyo's ingredients and potential toppings.
It's also important to note that everyone's version of healthy is different, since many of us have different health goals. So neither frozen dessert is necessarily better or worse, but their nutrition profile does differ. Frozen yogurt usually contains less fat than ice cream, since ice cream is required to have at least 10% milk fat. But less fat means less flavor, which is why frozen yogurt generally has more added sugar, improving the overall taste. Most of the time, the amount of protein and carbohydrates found in both these desserts are the same, although froyo made with Greek yogurt can have twice as much protein.
The nutritional differences of ice cream and froyo
Both frozen yogurt and ice cream contain a similar amount of vitamins and minerals like phosphorus, calcium, and vitamin B12. But one area in which frozen yogurt is a clear winner is probiotics. Probiotic cultures are found in yogurt and are essentially good bacteria that help our gut health, immune system, and even lower our blood pressure. That being said, you'll find less probiotics in frozen yogurt than regular, while some froyo won't have any at all. A good tip is to look out for a "live and active cultures" label or sign.
If you love self-serve froyo, then another important consideration is your serving size and toppings. It can be easy to go overboard when pouring out your own froyo. Same goes for toppings. While there's nothing wrong with topping your froyo with sprinkles, chocolates, and other candies, doing so drastically increases the sugar and caloric content of your frozen dessert. If you're wanting a more nutritious dessert, pick toppings that are more filling and less sugary, like nuts, fruit, or dark chocolate. The ingredient list will vary in both store-bought desserts — so opting to make your own homemade ice cream or froyo is a great way to be conscious of the ingredients used. At the end of the day, both treats can fit into a balanced diet. And you know the saying — there's always room for dessert!