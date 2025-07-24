Wendy's New Wednesday Meal Features A New Frosty And Mystery Sauces
While most of us are still experiencing the dog days of summer, Halloween apparently can't come soon enough for Wendy's. The fast food chain has announced a unique collaboration between the namesake of the company and the fictional character who stars in Netflix's "Wednesday," featuring a happy meal of sorts containing two of four "mystery" sauces, some rebranded menu items, and a new Wendy's Frosty flavor. The themed packaging for the "Meal of Misfortune" designed by Wednesday herself clearly states in her characteristic dry, dismal tone, "There's nothing happy about this meal." That may be so, but some fans of the chain Dave Thomas regretted naming after his daughter are sure to get a kick out of Halloween coming early this year.
Beginning August 4, fans of Wednesday Adams can treat themselves to Cursed & Crispy Fries and Rest in 10-Piece Nuggets in the Meal of Misfortune, all of which are the perfect vessels for trying out the new "Dips of Dread" mystery sauces. The new Frosty, dubbed "Raven's Blood," features a dark cherry swirl inside a cup promoting Netflix's hit series and comes with a "Spoon of Gloom" to help folks get every last bit of the treat. There have always been some shady things about Wendy's Frostys, but this might just take the cake.
Which new Wendy's sauces you get are a mystery
The latest sauces designed by Wednesday are aptly named: This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, Nowhere to Woe, and You Can't Hyde. Although the names have been disclosed, they're being referred to as mystery sauces for a reason. Each Meal of Misfortune contains two of the four new Dips of Dread, but save your breath if you plan on requesting a specific flavor. The two sauces that accompany your Rest in 10-Piece Nuggets and Cursed & Crispy Fries will be selected at random by a Wendy's employee when you place an order. If you want to try them all, you will have to make multiple trips to Wendy's before the limited-time collaboration comes to an end.
Wendy's latest promotional stint doesn't just feature food. The fast-food chain is also giving away prizes via a new game, "Escape from Wednesday's Woe," available to play on the Wendy's app. Americans will be able to take a shot at securing a $10,000 reward for assisting Wendy in navigating in-game traps in an exclusive, high-flying experience. The Meal of Misfortune will be around while supplies last, but "Escape from Wednesday Woe" has a set end date of August 31, so folks who want to get in on the action should act fast starting August 4.