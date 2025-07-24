Wendy's New Wednesday Meal Features A New Frosty And Mystery Sauces

While most of us are still experiencing the dog days of summer, Halloween apparently can't come soon enough for Wendy's. The fast food chain has announced a unique collaboration between the namesake of the company and the fictional character who stars in Netflix's "Wednesday," featuring a happy meal of sorts containing two of four "mystery" sauces, some rebranded menu items, and a new Wendy's Frosty flavor. The themed packaging for the "Meal of Misfortune" designed by Wednesday herself clearly states in her characteristic dry, dismal tone, "There's nothing happy about this meal." That may be so, but some fans of the chain Dave Thomas regretted naming after his daughter are sure to get a kick out of Halloween coming early this year.

Beginning August 4, fans of Wednesday Adams can treat themselves to Cursed & Crispy Fries and Rest in 10-Piece Nuggets in the Meal of Misfortune, all of which are the perfect vessels for trying out the new "Dips of Dread" mystery sauces. The new Frosty, dubbed "Raven's Blood," features a dark cherry swirl inside a cup promoting Netflix's hit series and comes with a "Spoon of Gloom" to help folks get every last bit of the treat. There have always been some shady things about Wendy's Frostys, but this might just take the cake.