Why Dave Thomas Regretted Naming Wendy's After His Daughter

Dave Thomas was vocal about his regret in naming his groundbreaking hit restaurant Wendy's after his daughter, Melinda "Wendy" Thomas. The restaurant's namesake spoke about this regularly in interviews. In an interview for Wendy's blog, Wendy Thomas revealed that her father finally had the conversation with her. He apologized for the pressure that bearing the name put on her life.

"It was the first time we'd ever had this conversation," Wendy shared in the blog. "He said, 'You know what? I'm sorry.' I asked him what he meant. He explained, 'I should've just named it after myself because it put a lot of pressure on you.' I responded, 'Yeah, it is a lot of pressure. I have to do the right thing.' I have to do the right thing because it's the legacy I have to carry on. I want to do the right thing by him, because he worked really hard to start this. I know he's been gone almost 20 years, but he's still working." Wendy admitted in the interview that there are a few perks to having her name on one of the largest fast-food chains in the world. "The name does have its advantages, though. Sometimes if I need a reservation, it helps!"