Here's How Long Wendy's Serves Breakfast
Wendy's is a relative newcomer to the fast-food breakfast game, having added the meal segment to its menu in March 2020. It's got a standard roster of breakfast items like English muffin sandwiches, biscuit sandwiches, and croissant sandwiches, as well as a signature Breakfast Baconator, breakfast burritos, and some killer potato wedges, which I secretly wish could be served all day.
But fast food breakfast hours vary, so it's good to know when Wendy's flips from slinging eggs to making square-pattied Dave's Doubles. As of this writing, the company's website FAQ indicates that cut-off times for ordering breakfasts vary per location. Most Wendy's start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m., but some begin as late as 10:30 a.m. — this is one of those cases where not every Wendy's shares the same operating hours. If you're looking to snag a hot breakfast from the drive-thru, use the mobile app or the Wendy's website to double-check if it's still available when you want it.
Wendy's starts its breakfast delivery hour a little bit later
Wendy's participates in third-party delivery services, but they're not available right at opening. Its typical breakfast starting hour is 6:30 a.m., but the company website suggests that delivery for most locations begins at 8:00 a.m. local time. So, if you're an early riser but prefer to have your food delivered, you may have to wait to request that it be brought to you.
If you're looking for breakfast deals, Wendy's has a budget-friendly selection, currently offered as two items for $3. Options include a sausage and cheese English muffin (no egg), egg and cheese English muffin, sausage biscuit, egg and cheese biscuit, small seasoned potato wedges, and a medium hot coffee. The breakfast menu at Wendy's has variety and can be an economical way to start the day when they offer lower-priced deals. Just make sure to get in there before 10:30 a.m.; otherwise, you might be out of luck.