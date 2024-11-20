Here's How Long Wendy's Serves Breakfast

Wendy's is a relative newcomer to the fast-food breakfast game, having added the meal segment to its menu in March 2020. It's got a standard roster of breakfast items like English muffin sandwiches, biscuit sandwiches, and croissant sandwiches, as well as a signature Breakfast Baconator, breakfast burritos, and some killer potato wedges, which I secretly wish could be served all day.

But fast food breakfast hours vary, so it's good to know when Wendy's flips from slinging eggs to making square-pattied Dave's Doubles. As of this writing, the company's website FAQ indicates that cut-off times for ordering breakfasts vary per location. Most Wendy's start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m., but some begin as late as 10:30 a.m. — this is one of those cases where not every Wendy's shares the same operating hours. If you're looking to snag a hot breakfast from the drive-thru, use the mobile app or the Wendy's website to double-check if it's still available when you want it.