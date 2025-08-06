Panda Express X Buldak Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken Review: This Is What Spice Fans Have Been Waiting For

Panda Express is turning up the heat. For the first time ever, the beloved chain is teaming up with Buldak, a cult-favorite Korean brand from Samyang Foods. Known for its intensely hot ramen, Buldak has fueled spice-loving YouTubers and TikTok-ers to make lip-numbing content, most recently with its viral carbonara ramen recipe. In 1983, Panda Express launched a fast food empire with its American Chinese comfort food, including recipes like orange chicken that have since become classics. Buldak, meanwhile, has been around since 2012, and the brand has enjoyed a boost in popularity that came with a growing Korean cultural presence around the globe in recent years (BTS fans, I see you).

So what happens when you combine Buldak's brand of nuclear heat with Panda Express's sweet and crispy comfort food? You get the Dynamite Sweet and Sour Chicken: a new limited-time dish that's being billed as Panda's spiciest menu item to date. I consider myself a thrill seeker and a spice lover, so I made my way to the Midtown Manhattan location of Panda Express for a tasting that was sure to singe my taste buds. If you've ever wanted sweet and sour chicken to have more kick, your wish has come true.