Making Restaurant Style Sweet-And-Sour Sauce At Home Is Easy

A humble sauce can do a lot to bring a plate of food together, whether it be a no-frills fast food dipping sauce or something more complex like an authentic molé. Sometimes, like with sweet-and-sour proteins, the sauce defines the dish and it's especially important to get it right.

Executive Chef Kenny Leung of YAO NYC has a simple, five-ingredient recipe for an amazing, restaurant-style sweet-and-sour sauce. Leung oversees a modern and sophisticated take on Cantonese dining at YAO, in the heart of New York's Financial District. When asked by The Takeout how to make an at-home sweet-and-sour sauce, his answer was simple.

"Combine ketchup, sugar, vinegar, orange or pineapple juice, and salt," Leung said. After mixing these ingredients, you will want to cook them over a low heat and stir until the sauce thickens. After cooling, let the orange or pineapple lead your chorus of sweet flavors into the contrasting sour of the vinegar for the perfect homemade, restaurant quality sweet-and-sour sauce.