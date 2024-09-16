It Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make Brown Sugar Syrup At Home

Discovering the unique syrups at your favorite cafe is always a treat. They might boast that their syrups are made in-house, but why not try making your own at home? Homemade syrup is incredibly simple, requiring just two ingredients: brown sugar and water. You'll save that $6 cafe price and enjoy a more practical, cost-effective solution. Even if you're not enthused by baking or cooking, this recipe is easy and requires only a pot and a measuring cup.

Start by combining 1 cup of brown sugar with 1 cup of water in a pot on the stove. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once the sugar has fully dissolved, remove it from the heat and let it cool. Transfer the syrup to a sealable container such as a flip top glass bottle, and store it in the refrigerator for up to three weeks. If you want to spice up your syrup, add vanilla extract, cinnamon, tartar, or anise for an extra kick.