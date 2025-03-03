The Chinese Restaurant That Launched A Fast Food Empire

Even multinational fast food chains with thousands of locations had to start somewhere, and Panda Express is no exception. These days, Panda Express' chili crisp shrimp and iconic Beijing beef are firmly established in the favorite mall food memories of millions of Americans. Given its massive culinary and cultural influence -– we're talking about the restaurant that invented orange chicken –- the origins of Panda Express are surprisingly recent. It all started just over half a century ago at a family-run neighborhood Chinese restaurant in Pasadena, California.

In 1973, Taiwanese-American restaurateurs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, along with Andrew's chef father Ming-Tsai Cherng, co-founded a sit-down style restaurant called Panda Inn. The neighborhood spot quickly became a local favorite, and an area developer invited the Cherng family to open a quick-serve concept. In 1983 the first Panda Express location opened its doors in the Glendale Galleria Mall (affirming the idea that Panda Express is, and always has been, ideal mall food). The American Chinese fast-casual spot was an instant hit and rapidly expanded across California and beyond. The legendary orange chicken was introduced to the menu in 1987, and the rest is history.

Nowadays, almost 2500 Panda Express locations can be found across the globe, and the chain boasts billions of dollars in annual revenue. Meanwhile, the Panda Inn restaurant where it all started continues to serve customers in Pasadena.