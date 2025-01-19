The Only US State Without A Single Panda Express Isn't Alaska Or Hawaii

Out of all the states in the U.S., there's only one in which Panda Express doesn't have at least one outpost. Nope, it's not Alaska, which has six locations. And despite its island status, Hawaii has a surprising 35 of them. Even U.S. territory Guam has three, if you can believe it. Give up? It's Vermont. Vermont is the only state in which Panda Express doesn't exist, which is a fact you can whip out for rousing small talk at your next party (right alongside the Panda Express postdoctoral fellowship explainer).

Part of this might be because Vermont has one of the lowest populations in the United States, coming in second to last, just ahead of Wyoming. Funnily enough, despite having the smallest population in the states, Wyoming has two Panda Express locations, which means there are at least some people there who must be fans of its signature orange chicken. In contrast, California has a whopping 620 Panda Express locations, which makes sense not only due to the state's size, but also because the company's headquarters are situated in the city of Rosemead.