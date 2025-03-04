Is The Viral Carbonara Ramen Recipe Worth The Hype?

Instant ramen isn't exactly known for being the highest quality food. It is usually reserved for when you need a cheap meal, or you're looking for some quick comfort food — but that doesn't mean it can't be delicious. As the product has become popular in global markets, companies are adapting this Asian staple to Western tastes. This is probably why Korean company Samyang decided to come out with a carbonara version of their Buldak (which means "fire chicken") instant ramen. The product quickly went viral, sending social media users scrambling to stores to get a taste, often finding the product sold out.

Ramen carbonara does sound like the best of both worlds. You get the spiciness of Korean food with the rich creaminess of a classic Italian carbonara. Bacon grease is an easy way to upgrade any store-bought ramen, and few things are better than cheese on instant ramen, so I was intrigued to see what the hype was about. But fighting with a teenager eager to follow TikTok trends for the last packet of buldak carbonara ramen at the grocery store didn't appeal to me. These days Samyang Buldak Ramen Carbonara is easy to order online, but being a home cook that loves making life more difficult, I opted for the homemade route.