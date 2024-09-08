The Fatty Addition Your Store-Bought Ramen Needs

One popular and traditional pork-based ramen is Tonkotsu ramen. The word "Tonkotsu" translates to pork bone in English. The dish has a white and rich broth due to how it is cooked, which involves boiling pork parts and neck bones using high heat in water. This process results in a thick, silky, luxurious texture and a rich pork flavor.

However, the process of making the broth alone can take anywhere from six to 16 hours and that doesn't include cooking any of the other ingredients, such as the noodles and meat itself. If you don't have the time, then adding a splash of bacon grease to your store-bought ramen can do the trick to ensure you get the pork-filled flavor you were hoping for.

Whether you like thick-cut bacon that is usually 1/8-inch thick or regular, which is around 1/16-inch thick, there is usually a good amount of grease left in the pan that can be drizzled over the ramen to finish or added in during the cooking process.