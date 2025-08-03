This Is What Makes Korean Fried Chicken So Crunchy

Korean fried chicken is in a league of its own. Unlike American fried chicken, which relies on thick batters and buttermilk brines, Korean fried chicken is prized for its whisper-thin crunch. It's a crust so crisp it almost shatters when you bite into it, yet the meat is still magically tender and juicy on the inside. Frying and saucing techniques certainly matter, but there's one ingredient that sets this fried chicken apart. Jay Craddick, executive chef at the Humble Baron in Shelbyville, Tennessee, lets us in on the secret. "Corn starch or potato starch is used in Korean fried chicken," Craddick told The Takeout. "The properties in starch absorb moisture."

Starch behaves differently in hot oil. It helps make fried food crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside, and nicely browned without being too oily. It's what gives Chinese stir-fries that wonderful texture. Your end result is a crust that's crunchy but not heavy, crispy but not greasy. Potato starch, in particular, adds a slightly chewy, almost crackly texture while corn starch brings lightness and a dry snap. Used together, they deliver maximum crunch with minimal bulky batters.

"It creates an amazing crispy crust," said Craddick. "Potato starch works best. The properties in potato starch aggressively absorb moisture which allows for the high level of crispiness." Many fried chicken recipes tend to favor potato starch, it's not the only option available to you since both starches can be used interchangeably.