How Korean Fried Chicken Differs From The American Variety

Firstly, the batter used to coat the respective versions is distinct. The Korean way of frying chicken is done with a thinner batter than what the American style uses. Korean fried chicken batter typically consists mainly of starch (be it potato or corn) to form a thin yet crunchy skin around the meat itself. This contrasts with the American-style fried chicken, which utilizes flour rather than starch to create a thicker batter to coat the poultry ahead of frying.

Beyond that, perhaps the most well-known difference between the two styles is the frying itself. While American fried chicken is typically fried once in canola or peanut oil at high temperatures, the Korean variant sees the chicken get fried twice in vegetable oil, once with lower heat and then again with higher heat, which allows it to get a healthy crunch on its thin layer of skin.

The final difference comes after all the frying is done. While American fried chicken is heavily seasoned with salt and pepper but left sauce-less or, in the case of chicken wings, gets doused with buffalo or BBQ sauce, Korean fried chicken can be coated in a variety of seasonings or sauces. One popular options is yangnyeom sauce, a sweet and tangy glaze that complements the chicken brilliantly.