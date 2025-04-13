The Absolute Best Type Of Flour To Use When Making Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is an international favorite, although it can be regionally different in preparation. There are plenty of differences between American and Korean fried chicken, for example, but the dish is beloved all the same both ways. However, when it comes to the American method, some novice chefs may not know the ins and outs of making fried chicken at home, such as which flour to use to dredge your chicken in (ideally twice) and why using the correct kind of flour even matters.

Luckily, we here at The Takeout had the opportunity to speak to Chef Dennis Littley, the creator of Ask Chef Dennis and an expert on all things fried chicken. For Littley, he typically likes to keep things simple, and for very good reason. "My go-to is all-purpose flour," Littley revealed. "It will give you that golden, crunchy crust with enough texture to hold up against juices without turning soggy too quickly."

However, that isn't the end of the story. While Littley believes that all-purpose is the top choice, he also assures that it isn't the only type of flour to use for fried chicken. "If you're looking to switch it up, rice flour is a great option," the chef added. "It fries up lighter and crispier, giving you that delicate crunch that almost shatters when you bite into it."