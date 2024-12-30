The Types Of Flour You Need To Make Delicious Gluten-Free Pie Crust

When you're living the gluten-free life, it can often feel as though you're missing out, especially where desserts are concerned. When you watch others enjoying their flour-y cookies (why oh why doesn't Crumbl have gluten-free options?), cakes, and especially store-bought pies, you know you've got to roll up your sleeves and do it yourself. So, what types of flour do you need to make not just a passable gluten-free pie crust, but an actual tasty and flaky dessert, so that you can also celebrate Pi Day?

According to Jerrelle Guy, food blogger, author of "Black Girl Baking," and owner of the website Chocolate For Basil, you can use a 1:1 ratio of pre-mixed gluten-free flour to regular flour along with your other pie crust ingredients. Guy also explains that "you can experiment with a blend of different gluten-free flours based on their particular characteristics: Rice flour and sorghum flours are good neutral bases and create a more traditional, flaky pie texture because they have a light, fine crumb and they're both mild in flavor."