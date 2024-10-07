Does Crumbl Have Any Gluten-Free Cookies On The Menu?
If you're a gluten-intolerant cookie lover like me, you may often find yourself searching for places that cater to your sweet cravings. Sadly, despite Crumbl Cookies being among the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S., it does not offer regular menu items that are gluten-free due to the high risk of cross-contamination in its open-concept kitchens. Since all ingredients are prepared in a shared space, it would be difficult to guarantee gluten-free cookies aren't exposed to gluten.
Given the growing trend of gluten-free diets and food allergies, one might think Crumbl would feel pressure to cater to that crowd. But Crumbl Cookies has shown it is not afraid of a little drama, instead using it to fuel the chain's popularity even more. Since opening in 2017, it has grown to more than 850 locations worldwide.
Crumbl offers over 275 flavors in rotation, with six featured each week. Among the rotating options, it periodically has gluten-friendly flavors. However, it doesn't advertise these as gluten-free because it cannot guarantee there wasn't cross-contamination, making it risky for those with severe gluten allergies. Still, Crumbl provides a full ingredient list for each week's cookies online, making it possible to identify which ones are gluten-friendly, though they might still have traces of gluten. For those in need of an immediate gluten-free fix, Insomnia Cookies — known for its late-night treats — could be challenging Crumbl's dominance, offering gluten-free chocolate chip cookies at all of its locations.
You can make gluten-free Crumbl-style cookies at home
If you're not up for waiting for the rare occasions when Crumbl offers gluten-friendly cookies (and who could blame you!), there's still hope. There are tons of gluten-free Crumbl copycat recipes out there for most of the flavors you can imagine. To name a few, there's gluten-free Crumbl sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, Oreo cookies, and pumpkin pie cookies with creamy frosting for those craving a fall treat.
These recipes swap wheat flour with gluten-free alternatives. Some bakers recommend using a measure-for-measure flour, like King Arthur's Measure for Measure Gluten-Free Blend, which mimics regular flour's texture and includes xanthan gum for that gooey, soft-baked Crumbl consistency. If your flour doesn't include xanthan gum, consider adding it to achieve that sought-after texture.
One more thing to remember: Crumbl cookies are known for being large, so don't be shy with your portion sizes! To perfect that soft, chewy texture, one baker suggests using plenty of baking powder, while another recommends using a cookie scoop to create evenly sized cookies that bake consistently. While Crumbl sticks to its set flavors, baking at home lets you get creative — double up on the chocolate chips or add your favorite mix-ins like nuts or dried fruit. Plus, there's nothing like the joy of pulling warm, gooey goodness straight from your oven — better than any takeout dessert!