Does Crumbl Have Any Gluten-Free Cookies On The Menu?

If you're a gluten-intolerant cookie lover like me, you may often find yourself searching for places that cater to your sweet cravings. Sadly, despite Crumbl Cookies being among the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S., it does not offer regular menu items that are gluten-free due to the high risk of cross-contamination in its open-concept kitchens. Since all ingredients are prepared in a shared space, it would be difficult to guarantee gluten-free cookies aren't exposed to gluten.

Given the growing trend of gluten-free diets and food allergies, one might think Crumbl would feel pressure to cater to that crowd. But Crumbl Cookies has shown it is not afraid of a little drama, instead using it to fuel the chain's popularity even more. Since opening in 2017, it has grown to more than 850 locations worldwide.

Crumbl offers over 275 flavors in rotation, with six featured each week. Among the rotating options, it periodically has gluten-friendly flavors. However, it doesn't advertise these as gluten-free because it cannot guarantee there wasn't cross-contamination, making it risky for those with severe gluten allergies. Still, Crumbl provides a full ingredient list for each week's cookies online, making it possible to identify which ones are gluten-friendly, though they might still have traces of gluten. For those in need of an immediate gluten-free fix, Insomnia Cookies — known for its late-night treats — could be challenging Crumbl's dominance, offering gluten-free chocolate chip cookies at all of its locations.