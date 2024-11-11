The One Fried Chicken Prep Step That Should Be Done Twice

Homemade fried chicken is such a treat, and it's often worlds better than what you get at the KFC or even Popeye's drive-through. You have total control over what pieces you use (don't like drumsticks or the breast? No one's forcing you to use them!), whether or not you brine or marinate beforehand, the seasoning in the breading, and how deep and dark you want the chicken fried. But if your fried chicken has come out less than crispy in the past, it could be because you skipped this important step.

Dredging your chicken — that's the part of the process where you coat flour on each piece — once is a good start, but dredging it twice ensures that the hot oil has an ultra-thick layer of what is essentially batter to turn into a super-crunchy outer shell. To start with, you'll mix up your flour with whatever seasonings float your boat, start with a base coating of flour, then dip in a beaten egg, then back in the flour, then into the egg again, then finish it off with another layer of flour. Make sure you get both egg and flour into whatever nooks and crannies there might be on your pieces of chicken.