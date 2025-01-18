How Double Frying Guarantees Ultra-Crispy Chicken

Even though the double-frying method seems easy enough, it actually takes some finesse to get it right. First, you need to ensure your chicken is as dry as it can be. Frying is technically dehydrating whatever food you're cooking and partially replacing the water content with fat, so if your chicken is dry during the first fry, it'll be better for its crust in the end. A good tip is to pat your chicken dry before coating it with batter. You can also leave your chicken to cool in the refrigerator before coating and cooking to further dry it out. This will help your breading adhere more evenly to the meat, giving you a nice, even finish.

Make sure your oil is hot (around 350 degrees Fahrenheit) and that your pan is deep enough to fully submerge your chicken. Fry your chicken pieces then leave them to rest for a few minutes. You can then carefully lower them back into the pot. The second fry should be slightly shorter, but only by a few minutes. You can then dab your chicken to take off any excess oil. Use this technique and get used to having restaurant-quality fried chicken every time.