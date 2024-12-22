The Breading Tricks To Keep Fried Chicken Crispy For Longer

Fried chicken is a delicacy of the highest order, a protein that requires time, patience, and no small degree of know-how to get it super crispy. You can double-dredge your chicken so that the oil creates a super thick and crunchy shell, dunk it in chicken fat, or fry it in a cast iron skillet for a darker crust. These are excellent suggestions for getting your chicken crispy, but can you prepare it in such a way that it stays crispy long after it's been fried?

If you were hoping to get dinner made a little bit ahead of time but don't want to risk soggy fried chicken, there are a few breading tricks you can follow. According to Art Smith, celebrity chef and owner of Chef Art Smith's Reunion at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, "Using cornstarch in the breading mix is a tried-and-true method for enhancing crispness." This is thanks to both the cornstarch's penchant for gelatinization when it comes into contact with the liquid content on the surface of the meat as well as how the hot oil then removes all the moisture from the breading, which is how you get a nice crust.

Smith also recommends, "Skipping dairy in the dredge and using water instead helps create a lighter, crunchier coating that stays crispy for longer periods. This technique is particularly useful when the chicken needs to sit for a while before being served."