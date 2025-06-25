Pizza Hut's Spicy Hawaiian Lover's Pizza: A Pie That Will Silence The Pineapple-On-Pizza Haters

Pizza is one of the most universally loved foods in all the world. Many people have a favorite topping, and love to share that fact — or believe, like myself, that nothing can ever really top a great old plain cheesy pizza. However, when Hawaiian pizza is mentioned, everyone and their mother has a strong opinion. This includes Gordon Ramsay, who hates pineapple on pizza, and the characters on the TV show "Stranger Things," which has done pineapple pizza a great service.

While the odd-coupled pineapple and ham pie is Hawaiian in name, its roots date back to 1962 and a creative Greek-Canadian chef named Sam Panopoulos. As it grew in popularity in the ensuing decades, many consumers have remained dumbfounded as to why. But Hawaiian pizza is a staple that has stuck on menus, including Pizza Hut's, which today offers Hawaiian Chicken Pizza and Hawaiian Luau Pizza. As things are getting overly heated up in the summer of 2025, the Hut is now adding a fiery new one to its line-up: Spicy Hawaiian Lover's Pizza.

While pizza purists may scoff at the idea of any Hawaiian pizza, could they possibly give Pizza Hut's new Spicy Hawaiian Lover's Pizza any love? Or is it just a new loaded twist on an underrated favorite that only a few will really enjoy? The Takeout took out a trio of these new pizzas, and went into this chew & review with an open mind (and mouth) to see where the truth lies.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.