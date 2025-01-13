The Sweet Pizza Topping Gordon Ramsay Can't Stand
Given that he's an accomplished chef with 17 Michelin stars, Gordon Ramsay clearly has a refined palate, and the cookbook author and television personality has traveled all over the world tasting the best dishes. But when it comes down to it, the rich and the famous crave comfort food, too, and the "MasterChef" star knows a good pizza when he sees one.
In fact, it's obvious Ramsay appreciates a delicious homemade pizza, because the chef even has his own chain of pizza restaurants. But while I'm sure he favors toppings like the rest of us, there's one he refuses to touch: pineapple. There's already a long-running debate about putting pineapple on pizza, so it's not surprising that he'd have a strong opinion on this, among other things. Given that Ramsay has such a knack for knowing what flavors work well in dishes, I'd absolutely agree with him on this one.
What's Ramsay's beef with pineapple pizza?
A 2023 YouGov survey reported that 6% of Americans said that pineapple was their least favorite option when it comes to pizza toppings. That's a bit lower than I imagined, so Gordon Ramsay (and myself) are in the minority here. While pineapple on pizza, especially with Canadian bacon, is a popular combination, the TV chef has venomously declared his distaste for the sweet fruit. During a 2017 episode of "The Nightly Show," Ramsay randomly ordered pizza. Upon asking the audience for topping suggestions, someone shouted "pineapple," and he was not happy. In true Ramsay fashion, he used some choice words, making it very clear pineapple doesn't belong on pizza.
As if that wasn't enough, in 2017 Ramsay also posted on Twitter, also known as X, that "pineapple does not go on top of pizza." Interestingly, however, his chain of Street Pizza pizzerias actually offer ham and pineapple as an option — and Ramsay is also famous for creating an English breakfast pizza which featured controversial toppings like baked beans. I guess you have to give the people what they want!