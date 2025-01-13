The Sweet Pizza Topping Gordon Ramsay Can't Stand

Given that he's an accomplished chef with 17 Michelin stars, Gordon Ramsay clearly has a refined palate, and the cookbook author and television personality has traveled all over the world tasting the best dishes. But when it comes down to it, the rich and the famous crave comfort food, too, and the "MasterChef" star knows a good pizza when he sees one.

In fact, it's obvious Ramsay appreciates a delicious homemade pizza, because the chef even has his own chain of pizza restaurants. But while I'm sure he favors toppings like the rest of us, there's one he refuses to touch: pineapple. There's already a long-running debate about putting pineapple on pizza, so it's not surprising that he'd have a strong opinion on this, among other things. Given that Ramsay has such a knack for knowing what flavors work well in dishes, I'd absolutely agree with him on this one.