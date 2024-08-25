How Many Michelin Stars Has Gordon Ramsay Earned?

Gordon Ramsay is a personality. He can be loud and crude, and overflowing with expletives. Fans see this side of him on the television shows he's hosted like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." At the same time, he shows himself to be a nurturing mentor to pre-teens on "Masterchef Junior." He is also a celebrity. With said shows under his belt, plus several more, not to mention cookbooks, late night and daytime television appearances, and restaurants across the globe, people know who he is. But, first and foremost, Gordon Ramsay is one hell of a chef, even if he does put English breakfast on a pizza. One simply has to count the Michelin stars his restaurants have earned over his career, which total a staggering 17.

He is the third most winningest chef in the world, behind the late Joël Robuchon and Alain Ducasse, who have earned 31 and 21 stars, respectively. Because Michelin stars can be lost, restaurants close, etc,. Ramsay's current count is eight, awarded between five of his eateries located in London and France. Restaurants can earn anywhere from one to three stars at a time, but earning just one is still a sign of outstanding cuisine that is sure to get the attention of the masses.