How Many Michelin Stars Has Gordon Ramsay Earned?
Gordon Ramsay is a personality. He can be loud and crude, and overflowing with expletives. Fans see this side of him on the television shows he's hosted like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." At the same time, he shows himself to be a nurturing mentor to pre-teens on "Masterchef Junior." He is also a celebrity. With said shows under his belt, plus several more, not to mention cookbooks, late night and daytime television appearances, and restaurants across the globe, people know who he is. But, first and foremost, Gordon Ramsay is one hell of a chef, even if he does put English breakfast on a pizza. One simply has to count the Michelin stars his restaurants have earned over his career, which total a staggering 17.
He is the third most winningest chef in the world, behind the late Joël Robuchon and Alain Ducasse, who have earned 31 and 21 stars, respectively. Because Michelin stars can be lost, restaurants close, etc,. Ramsay's current count is eight, awarded between five of his eateries located in London and France. Restaurants can earn anywhere from one to three stars at a time, but earning just one is still a sign of outstanding cuisine that is sure to get the attention of the masses.
What's a Michelin star, anyway?
The Michelin guide is a prestigious dining guide that began awarding restaurants stars based on their excellence in 1926. Anonymous Michelin judges (known as Inspectors) patronize eateries all over the world and rate them based solely on the dishes. Earning a Michelin star has become a highly desirable accolade for chefs and restaurants, with the honor often followed by massive recognition from the public and media.
According to an anonymous Inspector at Michelin, the criteria for earning one, two, or three stars are as follows, "One Michelin star is awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard. Two stars are awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired. Three Michelin stars is our highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form."
Gordon Ramsay's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, currently has three Michelin stars, Le Pressoir d'Argent has two, with Petrus by Gordon Ramsay, Restaurant 1890, and Au Trianon each having one.
Ramsay's star power through the years
Born in Scotland, Gordon Ramsay earned his degree in hotel management before switching gears to the culinary arts. He trained under some of the industry's best chefs, including Marco Pierre White, Joël Robuchon, and Guy Savoy. In 1993, he became the head chef at London's Aubergine restaurant and by 1996, had earned two Michelin stars for the eatery. In 1998, he opened his namesake restaurant, which garnered three stars by 2001. Petrus opened in 1999 and was the recipient of two stars in just seven months after opening.
Ramsay opened several other restaurants in the London area over the next decade, which were awarded Michelin stars. In 2001, Ramsay began spreading his brand outside of Britain, beginning with Verre in Dubai, and followed by New York's Gordon Ramsay at the London. Currently, his restaurant group stretches to Britain, the United States (he has five in Las Vegas alone, Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.
Ramsay takes the Michelin star process and its stars very seriously, comparing them to Emmy, Oscar, and Bafta Awards, and insists that he is far from being the sole reason for the stars he's earned. "[The stars are] not just for the chef but also for the staff who are equally as focused as the owner" (per The Straits Times). To read more about the celebrity chef, be sure to read about the best cooking lessons Gordon Ramsay has ever taught us.