Gordon Ramsay's English Breakfast Pizza Is A Combo We Never Expected
World-famous Chef Gordon Ramsay knows exactly what people want for breakfast. You're probably assuming a typical English breakfast. And you'd be almost right, but imagine that in pizza form. In a video posted on his YouTube channel in May during a trip to Wales, the iconic chef made an entire pizza topped with a full English breakfast consisting of an egg, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, and blood pudding. You may be thinking, "That doesn't sound too bad," but I haven't gotten to the sauce yet.
Ramsay started his bloody mary-inspired pizza sauce with tomatoes, vodka, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, slightly drained baked beans, and laver seaweed, which is often used in a traditional Welsh recipe called laverbread and found near the western coast of Great Britain.
After topping it with the English breakfast ingredients, he finished it with an egg yolk in the center and Black Bomber cheese, a very mature cheddar cheese known for being creamy and having a savory flavor. Ramsay teamed up with local food truck The Pizza Boys to use their pizza oven on wheels. Ramsay and his team dug in and enjoyed their slices, but they may be the only ones who think this breakfast pizza is a good idea.
How did people react?
The YouTube video has received almost 800 comments, many of which seem to be disgusted with the Michelin star chef's creation. One commenter wrote: "On behalf of myself and the British people, I do apologize, this will not happen again." Some were confused, with another adding: "I understand beans are part of an English breakfast but beans on a pizza?!?!" Others hoped it was not a serious creation: "OMFG! Train crash pizza or what? Just an experiment I'd hope ... never to be repeated!"
While many commenters were shocked and confused, others shared their interest in trying it. A viewer wrote, "Your breakfast pizza looks so delicious with an amazing recipe. Thanks for your sharing, friend." A similar sentiment followed: "When I am hungry and want pizza for breakfast I'm making this magnificent tasty looking pizza."
As a huge Gordan Ramsay fan myself, who has seen every single season of his hit shows "MasterChef" and "Kitchen Nightmares," I can confidently say that he would've yelled his iconic "Shut it down" line if he saw a contestant make this dish.
Is it good?
The concoction caused such a blaze of controversy that a review of the pizza ended up on the United Kingdom television show "This Morning," which shared a clip of the hosts trying it on its TikTok account.
One host said, "Well I can tell you it's delicious. And I don't see why not. Pizza's just bread anyway, isn't it? I think it's absolutely delicious and I'm going to be making one of these as soon as I get home." The stellar review came and went, as the second host to try it was less enthusiastic. He said, "It's a lot, I don't mind egg on a pizza and pepperoni, obviously the sausage, so maybe, but it's quite heavy as well." The third was not keen to try and agreed it looked a tad heavy.
For those fellow fans out there, I don't think we can expect to see this unique pizza creation appear at any of Gordon Ramsay's dozens of restaurants around the world.