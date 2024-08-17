Gordon Ramsay's English Breakfast Pizza Is A Combo We Never Expected

World-famous Chef Gordon Ramsay knows exactly what people want for breakfast. You're probably assuming a typical English breakfast. And you'd be almost right, but imagine that in pizza form. In a video posted on his YouTube channel in May during a trip to Wales, the iconic chef made an entire pizza topped with a full English breakfast consisting of an egg, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, and blood pudding. You may be thinking, "That doesn't sound too bad," but I haven't gotten to the sauce yet.

Ramsay started his bloody mary-inspired pizza sauce with tomatoes, vodka, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, slightly drained baked beans, and laver seaweed, which is often used in a traditional Welsh recipe called laverbread and found near the western coast of Great Britain.

After topping it with the English breakfast ingredients, he finished it with an egg yolk in the center and Black Bomber cheese, a very mature cheddar cheese known for being creamy and having a savory flavor. Ramsay teamed up with local food truck The Pizza Boys to use their pizza oven on wheels. Ramsay and his team dug in and enjoyed their slices, but they may be the only ones who think this breakfast pizza is a good idea.

