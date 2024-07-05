Upgrade Your Next Bloody Mary With A Spice You Already Have In The Pantry

A classic bloody mary is honestly a perfect drink. The traditional combination of vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, black pepper, celery salt, cayenne, Tabasco, and lemon juice is served over ice and typically garnished with some combination of celery, a lemon wedge, and green olives. It's easy to drink, refreshing, and even sort of nutritious. Still, it's become a trend (bordering on a joke) to build these brunch favorites higher, bigger, badder, and more ridiculous than the next with garnishes that are basically full-blown meals.

Upgrading a bloody mary really doesn't need to be that difficult, and certainly doesn't need to include an entire deep-fried chicken on the top of the glass. All you need to do is open up your panty and pull out that lonely can of Old Bay that's been sitting in the back corner since you made crab cakes three years ago. By replacing the celery salt in a traditional bloody mary recipe with this inherently American spice blend, your breakfast booze will take on an entirely new and delicious flavor reminiscent of the Chesapeake Bay in July.