How To Reheat Leftover Pizza Up In Your Air Fryer
Pizza is the ultimate comfort food and there are plenty of times when cold pizza right out of the fridge hits the spot. But if you prefer your pizza warm, then you know it can be tricky to get your slices back to a brand-new level of freshness. Fortunately, your air fryer can come to the rescue to give you a piping hot, fresh-from-the-box slice; whether you ordered pizza from your favorite chain or whipped up a homemade pizza pie.
Heating pizza in a microwave works ok in a pinch and is one of the easiest ways to reheat pizza, but you're often left with a slice that is not quite as crispy as you'd like and you may end up with hot and cold spots in your slice. The oven is another option and will definitely give you a crispier slice. But the oven takes a bit of time to reach the right temperature and if you've only got a couple of slices to heat, it may not be the best use of your time.
That's where your air fryer comes in. In just a few easy steps and a few minutes, you can have delicious, reheated pizza and you won't have much clean-up afterward. By popping your pizza into the air fryer, you can combine the speed of a microwave with the results of an oven.
Perfectly reheated pizza in four easy steps
Reheating pizza in an air fryer is easy for air fryer experts and novices alike: You can do it in four easy steps. The first step is to get your air fryer to the right temperature before putting the pizza inside. You could skip preheating the air fryer, but you may end up with unevenly heated slices. To avoid that, set your air fryer to the recommended temperature and let it heat up for at least five minutes before adding the food.
Once your air fryer is heated, put your pizza in the basket. Don't put too many slices in at once since you want each one to cook evenly and thoroughly. The number of slices your air fryer can accommodate will depend on the size of your appliance. If you're unsure, just try to avoid stacking slices on top of each other if possible. Now that you have the air fryer burning at the appropriate temperature and the pizza is in, all you have to do is let it cook. You can cook thin crust for 3 to 4 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. For thick-crust pizza, cook it for 5 to 7 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
The last step is to remove it (it's really that easy to use your air fryer). Once your air fryer beeps, you can check it to see if it's thoroughly heated and cooked to your liking. If not, pop it back in for a few more minutes or until you're satisfied with the results.