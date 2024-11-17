How To Reheat Leftover Pizza Up In Your Air Fryer

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food and there are plenty of times when cold pizza right out of the fridge hits the spot. But if you prefer your pizza warm, then you know it can be tricky to get your slices back to a brand-new level of freshness. Fortunately, your air fryer can come to the rescue to give you a piping hot, fresh-from-the-box slice; whether you ordered pizza from your favorite chain or whipped up a homemade pizza pie.

Heating pizza in a microwave works ok in a pinch and is one of the easiest ways to reheat pizza, but you're often left with a slice that is not quite as crispy as you'd like and you may end up with hot and cold spots in your slice. The oven is another option and will definitely give you a crispier slice. But the oven takes a bit of time to reach the right temperature and if you've only got a couple of slices to heat, it may not be the best use of your time.

That's where your air fryer comes in. In just a few easy steps and a few minutes, you can have delicious, reheated pizza and you won't have much clean-up afterward. By popping your pizza into the air fryer, you can combine the speed of a microwave with the results of an oven.