The Best And Worst Chain Pizza Restaurants, Ranked

Almost everybody loves pizza, and with good reason. Pizza can be prepared hundreds of ways, with regional styles, crust preferences, and topping choices all factoring in to provide a mind-boggling variety as well as inspiring some strong opinions about what makes a good pie. Every major pizza chain prepares its signature dish a little bit differently from the competition, and they all win loyal customers who keep them and their pizza-making methods in business indefinitely. But pizza fans aren't as loyal as we thought, and true fans of the dish will check out other chains if they feel that they've got something to offer.

At the end of the day, some pizza chains are just better than others, because they nail the musts of a quality pie. Here then is our ranking of the most prominent pizza chains, from worst to best.