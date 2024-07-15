Discontinued Little Caesars Items We Desperately Want To Return
Little Caesars has always differentiated itself from the other large national pizza chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's. It knows the answer to how much should pizza cost is not a lot, after all, and has consistently offered big values and stocked its menu with innovative items and novelties that can't be found elsewhere. The chain has cooked up some tantalizing curiosities over the years, delighting Little Caesars' regular customers while helping pull in new ones. But the chain is often forced to deliver bad news with the good, and not all Little Caesars innovations have remained on the menu.
Many times, its curious contributions to the fast food pizza canon are only offered for a limited time; other products just don't cut muster enough to earn a permanent spot on the menu. What results is a virtual graveyard of long-gone (but never fully forgotten) foodstuffs that fans hope will one day return. While it's unclear whether any no-longer-available menu item will one day make a comeback, we can always hope. Here are the discontinued Little Caesars items we desperately want to return.
The Bacon-Wrapped Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza
Offering the always popular bacon as a topping is standard operating procedure for a pizza chain in the 21st century. Little Caesars certainly does, and in the 2010s, the company gave its customers even more of what it thought they wanted: a pizza not only dusted with bacon, but surrounded by it, too. Bacon was the final frontier for Little Caesars with its Bacon Wrapped Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza, which has made several limited-time appearances on the Little Caesars menu — the last in the spring of 2019.
Sold in a two-pack of identical rectangular permutations, the double pizza came with bacon all over its outer edges, resembling the common presentation of a filet mignon. The Bacon Wrapped Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza utilized 3 ½ feet of bacon (not counting the bacon pieces that went on top of the pizza) along with a generous portion of pepperoni.
Unfortunately, during both of its appearances, the Bacon Wrapped Deep! Deep Dish was only intended as a seasonal item. The 2019 release was tied to the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament, and it's yet to return to the Little Caesars national menu since that time.
Big Deal Veal
In the 1980s and '90s, Little Caesars oversaw an offshoot chain called Little Caesars Pizza Stations. In fact, the chain's present-day, self-serve pizza kiosks serve a similar purpose as the Pizza Stations once did, which were intended to get the product to customers as quickly, and with as little fuss, as possible. Customers utilized a drive-through window at these compact locations, which sold simple pizzas and a limited menu of sandwiches — headlined by now-discontinued Big Deal Veal.
Essentially a hamburger made with the more tender meat of a younger cow — an anomaly in fast food — the Big Deal Veal consisted of a large veal patty resting on a smaller bun made from pizza dough. It came dressed with a slice of provolone cheese and a spread of some Little Caesars pizza sauce. Little Caesars Pizza Stations faded from the landscape in the late '90s and early 2000s, taking the specialty menu — including the Big Deal Veal — with it.
The Batman Calzony
Little Caesars landed the chance to be the fast food promotional partner for the release of "The Batman" in 2022. To spread the word about the potential blockbuster — and bring in customers to its thousands of outlets — Little Caesars launched a brand-new product specific to the Batman brand. Centering on the comic book character's familiar bat-styled logo, Little Caesars sold a pizza-calzone hybrid called the Calzony (as in "calzone-ish") that somewhat resembled the well-known Batman symbol.
This was actually the second attempt by Little Caesars to push its proprietary creation, having launched the Crazy Calzony in the summer of 2021 as a limited offering. The original version was altered to make it more Batman-suggesting. The approximation of a bat's head and feet were made up of calzone — folded over dough stuffed with pizza ingredients like cheese, pepperoni, and a garlic sauce. Those calzone parts flanked the body and wings of the bat, consisting of a standard pepperoni pizza. The Batman Calzony was never intended as a permanent addition since it was tied to the film's release, but we still want to see it return.
Chocolate! Chocolate! Ravioli! Ravioli!
Long before pasta pizza was the next big trend, Little Caesars was testing the waters. In the mid-1980s, it introduced a dessert loosely inspired by an Italian pasta dish that looked like a classic pasta — but wasn't made from actual pasta (and didn't taste like it). Little Caesars' Chocolate! Chocolate! Ravioli! Ravioli! was served quickly and primarily intended for takeout customers. Arriving in the shape of stuffed, square, crimped ravioli, the outer shell was made from white chocolate, which enrobed a stuffing made out of milk chocolate.
Essentially a novelty candy, it was often included as a free bonus treat for Little Caesars customers who purchased a two-pizza combo deal. Never much touted by the Little Caesars franchises that offered them, the Chocolate! Chocolate! Ravioli! Ravioli! could still be found as late as 1998. That includes a period when Little Caesars dropped the confusing "ravioli" branding and simplified the name, calling them Chocolate Chocolate Treats (while remaining a complimentary addition).
Pizza By the Foot
Little Caesars got its start in Detroit, where the locally developed pizza style is served up in deep, rectangular slices. Of course, while Detroit-style pizza is now loved by everyone, it was initially unique and helped set Little Caesars apart from most every other pizza chain in the country. Looking to emphasize this quadrilateral angle, Little Caesars introduced its Pizza by the Foot in the mid-1990s.
Rather than present its standard rectangle shape, Pizza by the Foot was instead several feet long and narrow, with pieces arranged and cut sequentially. Akin to a party sub, it featured a different topping for every foot of pizza, as well as an order of Crazy Bread breadsticks if customers wanted that. Packed into a 4-foot-long box with a ruler printed on it — to prove how big and accurate Pizza by the Foot really was – the whole thing was undeniably huge, and we'd love to see it make a comeback in the 21st century.
Pepperoni Crazy Bread
Like most other pizza conglomerates (including its direct competition), Little Caesars' menu includes breadsticks. A side fit for accompanying a pizza — given it's made out of the same ingredients the kitchen already has on hand — Little Caesars calls its line of breadsticks Crazy Bread, and the recipe (and actual items offered) has changed over the years. Made from stretched out, stick-shaped pizza dough and dusted with powdered parmesan cheese, the Crazy Bread sometimes contains cheese, as well — or, in the case of the Pepperoni Crazy Bread, a hefty portion of Hormel-brand pepperoni slices.
The addition of pepperoni essentially made Pepperoni Crazy Bread a reassembled pizza — minus the tomato sauce — rolled up like miniature, compact calzones. Frankly, this took it out of the realm of breadsticks and into entree territory. Little Caesars ultimately decided to stop selling Pepperoni Crazy Bread for unclear reasons at some point, even though it still has all the ingredients necessary to make them.
Baby Pan! Pan!
More than three decades before the possibly delicious Crazy Puffs hit Little Caesars, the pizza chain found another way to sell what it usually sells — only rearranged and rendered smaller. Though Little Caesars sells just one size of pizza in the 2020s, for a period of time in the 1980s and beyond, it sold a shrunk-down, personal-sized version of its deep-dish pizza called the Baby Pan! Pan!
Meant for individual consumption (or children), it was more or less a single portion of a standard Little Caesars rectangular pizza. Each order came with two pizzas cooked in small, square, metal pans, and served with just cheese or four carefully placed pepperoni slices. It was an inexpensive way to add just a little more pizza to an order or provide something extra for anyone who preferred their own separate meal. The Baby Pan! Pan! persisted into the 2010s, marketed as a quick lunch item, but it's since been let go from the Little Caesars menu.
Sports Pizza! Pizza!
In the mid-1990s, Little Caesars scored a high-profile marketing arrangement with the NFL. The purveyor of double pizza combos could've just sold the life-size posters of football stars of the era (like John Elway) for a couple of bucks with a paid order. Instead, Little Caesars gave them away for free as part of a whole football celebration kit. The company called the combo package the Sports Pizza! Pizza!, though the only sport represented was football.
Served inside a large, rectangular box decorated like a football gridiron — that could also be used as the playing surface for a football-themed board game — this item came with two pizzas, stretched out to imitate the shape of a football. The topping placement even did a good job of replicating actual footballs. Some sauce bits stood in for stitching while pepperoni slices ran around the perimeter of the pie. Unfortunately for football and pizza fans, the ball-shaped pizzas were only available for a short period of time, though we certainly wish they'd return.
Big! Big! Bucket of Spaghetti
Pizza places are, by default, Italian restaurants, and the heavily franchised ones often embrace that culinary heritage by stocking the menu with pasta dishes. These aren't necessarily authentic, and when Little Caesars added an Italian favorite to its bill of fare in the early 1990s, it certainly didn't try to do much beyond provide value. The briefly available item was essentially spaghetti bolognese — which isn't actually a thing, according to the mayor of Bologna, Italy – and was served in a small bucket with a handle and lid. Appropriately enough, it was known as the Big! Big! Bucket of Spaghetti.
This discontinued menu item cost roughly the same as a two-pizza combo at the time of its arrival. It's unclear why Little Caesars embraced this less-than-appetizing marketing approach, but it made a mark of sorts. As recently as 2020, fans of this fast food bucket of spaghetti attempted to get Little Caesars to reinstate the menu item, with one even starting an online petition at Change.org. Though we can't predict the future, this pasta item remains unavailable at Little Caesars as of July 2024 — in buckets or any other vessel.
Cookie Dough Brownies
Little Caesars — which is well-known for doubling up on pizzas with its two-pies-for-one-low-price combos and its popular "Pizza! Pizza!" slogan – went for three in 2021. In fact, it actually combined a trio of sweet treats into one dessert dish with the launch of its Cookie Dough Brownies.
Upon a base of baked, gooey chocolate brownies came a thick layer of safe-to-eat cookie dough, which was in turn topped with miniature M&Ms candies (as Mars participated in the co-branding endeavor). Some customers who came across the sweet in 2020 encountered a test marketing experiment by Little Caesars; they were first sold under the name Kooky Dough Brownies and similarly featured M&Ms Minis as the colorful topping and star ingredient. While not marketed specifically as a limited-time only product, the Cookie Dough Brownies didn't appear to last long at Little Caesars. As of July 2024, the four-piece dessert box is off the menu at all locations.