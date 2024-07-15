Discontinued Little Caesars Items We Desperately Want To Return

Little Caesars has always differentiated itself from the other large national pizza chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's. It knows the answer to how much should pizza cost is not a lot, after all, and has consistently offered big values and stocked its menu with innovative items and novelties that can't be found elsewhere. The chain has cooked up some tantalizing curiosities over the years, delighting Little Caesars' regular customers while helping pull in new ones. But the chain is often forced to deliver bad news with the good, and not all Little Caesars innovations have remained on the menu.

Advertisement

Many times, its curious contributions to the fast food pizza canon are only offered for a limited time; other products just don't cut muster enough to earn a permanent spot on the menu. What results is a virtual graveyard of long-gone (but never fully forgotten) foodstuffs that fans hope will one day return. While it's unclear whether any no-longer-available menu item will one day make a comeback, we can always hope. Here are the discontinued Little Caesars items we desperately want to return.