The 13 Most Underrated Cuts Of Beef, According To Reddit

Flat iron is a wide, relatively thin cut with a notable beefy flavor and a good amount of marbling. It comes from the cow's shoulder (otherwise known as the chuck) — there is a layer of connective tissue that separates what is known as the top blade from the flat iron below. However, sometimes a flat iron can be labeled as blade, top blade, shoulder top blade, or top blade filet. If you do come across the whole, unseparated piece and have decent knife skills, you can separate the flat iron steak yourself (or ask your butcher to do it).

Depending on the area you live in, this cut varies in popularity, which also affects how much it will cost. "Honestly, I feel like people forget about flat iron," shared one person on Reddit, but another responded, "I want people to forget about the flat iron! It's been my go-to cut for years, especially when skirt steak prices were going through the roof. As it's gotten more popular over the years (in my area), the prices have been overinflating, and it's harder to find at my local stores."

Flat iron lends itself well to marination, like in this easy three-ingredient steak marinade. Sear it in a smoking hot cast iron pan or char it on the grill. The consensus seems to be that medium rare is the best temperature to cook a flat iron steak to for maximum tenderness. Slice it thin and load the beef into flour tortillas with pico de gallo and salsa, pile it onto a crunchy romaine salad with lots of blue cheese crumbles, or serve it alongside your favorite grilled vegetables.