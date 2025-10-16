The Best Cut Of Steak To Serve Rare

There are those who insist that all steak should have some pink to it, with anything above medium being sacrilege. We're hardly doctrinaires about this sort of thing, but there's something beautiful about steak on the rare side all the same — that gorgeous rosy pink, that robust beefy flavor, that velvety, melt-in-your-mouth texture. But there are all sorts of different steak cuts, and some of them are better suited for rare cooking than others. We asked Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef of Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, and he had a very specific answer as to which kinds of steaks are best served rare.

"I think the best steaks to serve rare are the leaner cuts, like beef tenderloin or a New York strip," he said. To be sure, there are some who think that a beef tenderloin, or filet mignon, is a steakhouse cut better off avoided, but every cut has its use. Bautista further commented on the topic, noting that, "The texture of a leaner steak cooked rare will generally be more tender, depending on the grade and cut."