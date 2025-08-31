The 2 Steakhouse Cuts You're Better Off Avoiding

When you go to a steakhouse, you're looking for the very best. You're probably going to be spending a good amount of money when you're there, after all, so why not get the most bang for your buck? Obviously, we can't tell you what to order; you know your own taste better than anybody else, and you can spend your money however you want. That said, though, there's nothing wrong with making an educated decision, so we asked one of the most informed people we know when it comes to steaks — Dean Poll, owner of New York City's storied Gallagher Steakhouse — who named the two cuts for which he doesn't have much time: filet mignon and beef tenderloin.

Poll's dislike for these cuts is rooted in flavor, or the absence thereof. "Although very tender, it has very little fat and very little flavor," he said, referring to the filet mignon (as well as the tenderloin, from which the filet is cut). While he offers a stellar filet mignon at Gallagher's for those who want it, Poll's opinion is not an uncommon one. The tenderloin is a muscle located along the back of the cow, which means it doesn't get much exercise. That's good news for its texture — as its near-total lack of gristle means it practically melts in your mouth — but it's bad news for flavor. Fat, after all, provides flavor; no fat, no flavor. Sure, seasoning and a pat of delicious compound butter will help, but when you go to a fancy steakhouse, do you want to taste compound butter, or quality beef?