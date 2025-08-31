The 2 Steakhouse Cuts You're Better Off Avoiding
When you go to a steakhouse, you're looking for the very best. You're probably going to be spending a good amount of money when you're there, after all, so why not get the most bang for your buck? Obviously, we can't tell you what to order; you know your own taste better than anybody else, and you can spend your money however you want. That said, though, there's nothing wrong with making an educated decision, so we asked one of the most informed people we know when it comes to steaks — Dean Poll, owner of New York City's storied Gallagher Steakhouse — who named the two cuts for which he doesn't have much time: filet mignon and beef tenderloin.
Poll's dislike for these cuts is rooted in flavor, or the absence thereof. "Although very tender, it has very little fat and very little flavor," he said, referring to the filet mignon (as well as the tenderloin, from which the filet is cut). While he offers a stellar filet mignon at Gallagher's for those who want it, Poll's opinion is not an uncommon one. The tenderloin is a muscle located along the back of the cow, which means it doesn't get much exercise. That's good news for its texture — as its near-total lack of gristle means it practically melts in your mouth — but it's bad news for flavor. Fat, after all, provides flavor; no fat, no flavor. Sure, seasoning and a pat of delicious compound butter will help, but when you go to a fancy steakhouse, do you want to taste compound butter, or quality beef?
If you're going to splurge, try the prime rib cap
So now we know what you might want to avoid at a nice steakhouse (Unless your heart's set on it, of course, since the customer is always right — unless they want to use a bit of highly controversial ketchup on their steak). But which cut might you actually want to keep an eye out for? According to Dean Poll, you'll want to check out the spinalis — more commonly called the prime rib cap, or the ribeye cap. "A steak that I feel is always worth having is a spinalis steak, or a rib steak on the bone," said Poll. "The spinalis is full of flavor and very soft and tender to eat." (If you're dining at a quality steakhouse, you'll be able to find out where the beef was sourced, too.)
Like the filet mignon, the prime rib cap is beautifully tender; unlike filet mignon, however, it's packed full of flavor, thanks to all its marbling. It's essentially a better version of tenderloin, which explains why it can be expensive. But hey, if you were looking to save money, you probably weren't going to go to a steakhouse in the first place. (Then again, if you do want to save a little dough, you can go to Gallagher's in the afternoon for the three-course lunch special, priced at a very reasonable $34.)