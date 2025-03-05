The Red Flag To Look Out For When Dining At A Steakhouse

A steakhouse experience should be all about high-quality meat, impeccable service, starched white napkins, and a dark, clubby atmosphere. However, not all steakhouses live up to these expectations, and that is a terrible tragedy to all involved. Before you make that coveted dinner reservation, keep an eye out for red flags that might indicate a subpar dining experience.

Who better to ask for fancy restaurant advice than Anthony Carron, former chef and CEO of JRS Hospitality, the parent company of Las Vegas restaurants Alexxa's, Beer Park, and Cheri Rooftop? Carron's first indication of a sus steak place is if they don't reveal where or who they source their meat from. "Maybe they're not proud of their product?" he suggests.

Indeed, a lack of meat transparency is dubious, to say the least. Quality steakhouses take pride in their ingredients and are transparent about where their meat comes from. If the menu or staff can't provide details about the type, origin, or quality of the beef (such as USDA Prime, grass-fed, or dry-aged), that's a big, red, fiery flag. Attentive, knowledgeable service is a hallmark of a great steakhouse, and a reputable restaurant should be proud of its meat sourcing. If the waitstaff doesn't know the difference between cuts or can't offer recommendations, it could indicate poor training and management that's just phoning it in, bad steaks included.