The Red Flag To Look Out For When Dining At A Steakhouse
A steakhouse experience should be all about high-quality meat, impeccable service, starched white napkins, and a dark, clubby atmosphere. However, not all steakhouses live up to these expectations, and that is a terrible tragedy to all involved. Before you make that coveted dinner reservation, keep an eye out for red flags that might indicate a subpar dining experience.
Who better to ask for fancy restaurant advice than Anthony Carron, former chef and CEO of JRS Hospitality, the parent company of Las Vegas restaurants Alexxa's, Beer Park, and Cheri Rooftop? Carron's first indication of a sus steak place is if they don't reveal where or who they source their meat from. "Maybe they're not proud of their product?" he suggests.
Indeed, a lack of meat transparency is dubious, to say the least. Quality steakhouses take pride in their ingredients and are transparent about where their meat comes from. If the menu or staff can't provide details about the type, origin, or quality of the beef (such as USDA Prime, grass-fed, or dry-aged), that's a big, red, fiery flag. Attentive, knowledgeable service is a hallmark of a great steakhouse, and a reputable restaurant should be proud of its meat sourcing. If the waitstaff doesn't know the difference between cuts or can't offer recommendations, it could indicate poor training and management that's just phoning it in, bad steaks included.
Shabby side dishes and suspiciously low prices
While we all love scoring a great deal, this is one instance where you don't want to cheap out. High-quality beef simply isn't a bargain, especially these days. If the prices seem too good to be true, the restaurant might be cutting corners by using lower-grade meat or skipping essential preparation and safety steps. Chef Carron keeps it simple: "Good steaks aren't cheap."
A great steakhouse should also never rely on excessive seasoning or sauces to mask poor-quality meat. Quality steakhouses charge a premium for a reason — high-quality ingredients, a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, and the nature of fine dining itself make them an expensive operation to run. Hence, if you want an exceptional experience, be prepared to pay for it.
Real ones know a great steakhouse isn't just about the steak; the sides should be just as thoughtfully prepared and worthy of moonlighting as a stand-alone dish. If the mashed potatoes taste instant (quelle horreur), if the creamed spinach is bland, or the "housemade" bread is stale and tasteless, that's a bad sign. Quality steakhouses make sure every dish is as well-crafted as the steak itself. Just consider the exquisite pairing of a crispy, cold wedge salad drowning in bleu cheese. If you see some sad, soggy asparagus headed for your table, make a run for it. The same goes for the wine list. Steak and red wine are a classic pairing, and a top-tier steakhouse should always offer a well-curated wine list.