8 Chain Restaurants To Visit If You're Looking For High-Quality Steak, And 7 To Avoid

Steakhouses are as deeply American as cowboys and the Wild West. Dating back to 1868 when the Old Homestead Steakhouse opened for business in New York City's Meatpacking District, steakhouses have remained an important cornerstone of American dining culture. Today, there are literally thousands of steakhouses across the country, including popular chain restaurants that offer both familiarity and culinary consistency.

Just like other restaurant chains, steakhouses vary greatly in how they source and prepare their beef. Some offer lower quality cuts at affordable prices while others serve exceptional, premium quality meat from some of the most reputable farms in the U.S. The difference usually comes down to elements such as the grade of meat, the aging process, the seasoning blend, and the technique used by the chefs.

Ready to find out which chain restaurants specialize in high-quality steaks and which ones you might want to steer clear of? Keep reading.