Why Texas Roadhouse Steaks Taste So Mouthwateringly Good

When a Texas Roadhouse steak comes out of the kitchen criss-crossed with grill marks, it's hard to take your eyes off it — and with good reason. While you can get close to replicating a Texas Roadhouse steak at home, there's nothing like having a sizzling slab of freshly grilled meat brought to you. The chain's steaks taste so good thanks to the quality of the meat and the preparation that goes on behind closed doors in every Texas Roadhouse location.

Advertisement

All of the beef at Texas Roadhouse is raised in the Midwest and grain-finished. This means that for the last 120 days of the animal's life, it is fed a grain-based diet, rather than grass. The grain makes the cattle gain weight quickly, which translates to more marbling in the meat. Marbling is known for enhancing a steak's flavor and tenderness. At no point are steaks for Texas Roadhouse frozen, and this is a crucial reason why its steaks taste so good. Freezing meat makes it more tender, but it can also negatively impact a steak's flavor. Once the beef reaches a Texas Roadhouse location, it is portioned into steaks by employees who are trained in the art of meat cutting. Meat cutters or butchers work to trim fat and precisely measure cuts of sirloin, ribeye, and filet mignon. This careful process helps ensure each steak served at Texas Roadhouse meets the brand's standards.

Advertisement