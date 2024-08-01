Why Texas Roadhouse Steaks Taste So Mouthwateringly Good
When a Texas Roadhouse steak comes out of the kitchen criss-crossed with grill marks, it's hard to take your eyes off it — and with good reason. While you can get close to replicating a Texas Roadhouse steak at home, there's nothing like having a sizzling slab of freshly grilled meat brought to you. The chain's steaks taste so good thanks to the quality of the meat and the preparation that goes on behind closed doors in every Texas Roadhouse location.
All of the beef at Texas Roadhouse is raised in the Midwest and grain-finished. This means that for the last 120 days of the animal's life, it is fed a grain-based diet, rather than grass. The grain makes the cattle gain weight quickly, which translates to more marbling in the meat. Marbling is known for enhancing a steak's flavor and tenderness. At no point are steaks for Texas Roadhouse frozen, and this is a crucial reason why its steaks taste so good. Freezing meat makes it more tender, but it can also negatively impact a steak's flavor. Once the beef reaches a Texas Roadhouse location, it is portioned into steaks by employees who are trained in the art of meat cutting. Meat cutters or butchers work to trim fat and precisely measure cuts of sirloin, ribeye, and filet mignon. This careful process helps ensure each steak served at Texas Roadhouse meets the brand's standards.
The art of meat cutting, cooking, and seasoning
Meat cutters at Texas Roadhouse have to cut fresh steaks by hand, set up a meat display case, abide by all of the brand's specifications, and maintain sanitary conditions around the meat. Using a machine to cut the meat would certainly speed things up, but Cyril Reyes, a Texas Roadhouse director of operations, shared in an interview with Market Screener that the friction of mechanical blades can lead to unnecessary moisture loss. Meat cutters at Texas Roadhouse become experts in measuring the width of steaks and slicing through the beef efficiently by hand.
While the brand keeps the nitty-gritty details of the seasonings and temperatures it uses to itself, former Managing Partner at Texas Roadhouse Mark Tilley shared some insights into the restaurant's steak cooking processes with KREX News 5. After trimming some excess fat, he covers both sides of a steak with one tablespoon of Texas Roadhouse's signature seasoning before searing the steak on a flattop griddle for one minute on each side. The steak is then put on a hot grill and positioned to get the diamond-shaped grill marks that make your meal look extra appetizing. This cooking process gives the meat a flavorful crust that makes biting into a perfectly cooked steak all the more satisfying.