Experts Share The Easiest (And Most Difficult) Cuts Of Steak To Cook At Home

A well-cooked steak is a thing of beauty: cooked to the perfect doneness, a crunchy sear on the exterior, melt-in-your-mouth tender. We might take it for granted, but actually achieving this level of perfection is a true feat and not even the best restaurants get it right every single time. As a home cook, it can be even harder to cook the perfect steak.

Which cooking method do you use, and how do you know if the steak is finished without cutting it? Before you can get into these questions, you have to pick which cut of steak you'll be cooking — and some cuts are easier to cook than others.

To start you on the right foot, we asked four experts what they think are the easiest and most difficult cuts of steak to cook at home. Contributing their opinions are Dennis Littley, a fine dining chef with over 40 years of experience and owner of askchefdennis.com and from Justin Owens, co-owner of Manzo Piedmontese, a luxury beef company based in Washington. We also speak Chef Kylian Goussot, the culinary maestro behind Miami's Lafayette Steakhouse and renowned restaurateur and cookbook author, Bricia Lopez of James Beard award-winning restaurant, Guelaguetza.

For these chefs and kitchen professionals, determining whether a steak is easy or difficult comes down to a few different aspects. Sometimes, the most limiting one is time. All experts seemed to agree, however, that just because a steak is difficult doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a try.