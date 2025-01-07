Prime Vs Choice Beef: Is There A Difference?

It's one of those things where it's surprising that it isn't just marketing. As soon as you step foot in a supermarket, you're beset by advertising, attacked by a swarm of buzzwords proclaiming the quality of their products; Barilla, for instance, found itself in legal hot water by claiming that it was made in Italy. "Premium," "gourmet," "luxury" — these words may be enticing, but they have no legal definition, so crafty marketers can just attach them to any old product. So when you see packages of meat with words like "prime" and "choice" printed on it, you may be inclined to shrug. Yeah, sure, that piece of roast beef is a "choice" cut. Why not?

But words like "Prime" and "Choice" are far from mere ad copy; in fact, they're official grades provided by the USDA in order to mark the quality of beef. "Prime" is a higher grade than "Choice," but either grade of beef will be something the average home cook would be proud to serve.