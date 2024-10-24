The San Francisco Restaurant That Serves Up Massive Portions Of Meat

If you're a fan of prime rib, you better add one restaurant in San Francisco, California, to your travel bucket list. The House of Prime Rib, open since 1949, is a local institution that specializes in the tender beef rib cut, and it caters to appetites ranging from petite all the way up to gargantuan. That's because the House of Prime Rib focuses almost completely on prime rib (except for one lone fresh fish option), from small sizes such as The City Cut, to a larger one called the House of Prime Rib Cut, an English Cut (which is a thinner-style slice), all the way up to what's known as the King Henry VIII Cut; for the largest of appetites. Henry VIII was known for his passion for food, after all.

But those who have an even bigger appetite will be pleased as punch to find out there are other options on the menu to sate your fill of red meat. They're not listed, you just have to know what to ask for. Oh, how we love a good secret menu here at The Takeout.