Italian-American Menu Items That Aren't From Italy At All

According to IBIS World, there were almost 60,000 Italian restaurants in the U.S. in 2023. Celebrated for its use of fresh ingredients and balance of flavors and textures, Italian cuisine isn't just popular in North America — it's a global favorite. Italian menu staples like spaghetti carbonara, Margherita pizza, and tiramisu boast universal appeal that transcends borders and gastronomic preferences.

Interestingly, many of the dishes found on the menus of Italian restaurants across the globe weren't originally created in the boot. Instead, they were invented by the Italian immigrants who typically made the U.S. their home at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century. Since Italian communities in America lacked access to some of the ingredients they were accustomed to in their homeland, such as certain varieties of cheeses and spices, they had to improvise and adjust their recipes. Driven by entrepreneurial spirit, many immigrants also opened restaurants that served Italian dishes modified to incorporate American ingredients and suit American palates.

Keen to find out which Italian restaurant staples have roots in Italian-American culture? Keep reading.