How Hollywood Stars Helped Raise Alfredo Sauce To Culinary Fame

Italian cuisine as we know it is a fairly recent invention, which makes sense, since modern Italy as we know it is also less than 200 years old. Before the mid-19th century, the Italian peninsula was populated by numerous kingdoms that fought like cats in a burlap sack. While they shared some cultural similarities due to their geographical proximity, to talk about "Italian cuisine" then would be like talking about "European cuisine" now.

As much as tradition is valued in Italian and Italian-American cooking, most of the recipes we know today were codified in the 20th century. Although the history of some Italian staples, like spaghetti and tomato sauce, stretches back further, others are recent inventions – the mayor of Bologna even had to explain that "spaghetti bolognese" isn't real. While this doesn't mean that everything we know about Italian cuisine was dreamt up in a boardroom in the 1960s, it does mean that dishes like carbonara, tiramisu, and even pizza did not spring fully formed from the forehead of a 15th-century nonna. But just because it's not ancient doesn't mean there's no romance to it – just look at fettuccine Alfredo, which was born out of a husband's love for his wife and rose to fame thanks to two Hollywood stars, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, who were both fans of the homespun dish. You don't have to eat fettuccine exactly like the Italians, but after hearing its origin story, you'll probably want to.