When it comes to tomato sauces, indigenous people in the Americas have been making variations of them for centuries. When Europeans finally came around to the deliciousness of the red fruit, they began using sauces to accompany different kinds of meats. Before modern refrigerators, drying meat was a common way to preserve it for longer, so sauces were necessary to rehydrate meat and make it tender. There are claims that the first spaghetti and tomato sauce recipe comes from 1844, but we have earlier records of this heavenly combination going back to the 1790 cookbook, "L'Apicio Moderno" by chef Francesco Leonardi.

In 1837, the Neapolitan cookbook, "Cucina Teorico-Pratica" by Ippolito Cavalcanti mentions that there is little need to differentiate between common tomato varieties – such as dried or fresh — when describing a vermicelli and tomato dish, since, he claimed, everyone has their own recipe. We can safely assume from this that by the 19th century, tomato sauce and pasta had won the hearts of Italians, becoming a common household dish. When Italian immigrants came to the U.S. during the Industrial Revolution, they brought many of their beloved recipes with them. One such immigrant, named Ettore Bioardi (later known as Chef Boyardee) started selling his sauces in stores in the 1920s. Thus began the eternal debate on whether homemade or store-bought pasta sauce is best. What we can all agree on is that the love affair between tomatoes and pasta — spanning centuries and continents, and persevering in the face of prejudice — is one of the most epic culinary romances in the history of the world.