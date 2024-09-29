Why Your Eggplant Parm Is Turning Out Mushy

Eggplants, those finicky, purple monsters in the produce department, are an incredibly versatile fruit (yes, fruit!) with a rich history in many cultures, but they can be challenging to perfect. You can stuff one with walnuts to whip up a Georgian Walnut-Stuffed Eggplant, fry it with honey to make berenjenas fritas con miel, or mix it up with some spices and other vegetables to make an eggplant dip. However, perhaps one of the most recognizable ways to cook an eggplant is the Italian specialty, Parmigiana di Melanzane, or eggplant parmesan — though it too can be tricky to get just right, as too much moisture will leave the dish mushy and oversaturated instead of crisp and tender.

The effort pays off, as a perfectly cooked eggplant parm is a beloved staple of any Sunday dinner. To eliminate the possibility of squishy eggplant parm, you only need to coat both sides with a bit of salt and let the uncooked eggplant sit on your counter for at least30 minutes. If you give your salt time to draw out extra moisture from your eggplant, and make sure to properly bread and fry it, you can kiss those mushy eggplant parms goodbye.