Why Your Eggplant Parm Is Turning Out Mushy
Eggplants, those finicky, purple monsters in the produce department, are an incredibly versatile fruit (yes, fruit!) with a rich history in many cultures, but they can be challenging to perfect. You can stuff one with walnuts to whip up a Georgian Walnut-Stuffed Eggplant, fry it with honey to make berenjenas fritas con miel, or mix it up with some spices and other vegetables to make an eggplant dip. However, perhaps one of the most recognizable ways to cook an eggplant is the Italian specialty, Parmigiana di Melanzane, or eggplant parmesan — though it too can be tricky to get just right, as too much moisture will leave the dish mushy and oversaturated instead of crisp and tender.
The effort pays off, as a perfectly cooked eggplant parm is a beloved staple of any Sunday dinner. To eliminate the possibility of squishy eggplant parm, you only need to coat both sides with a bit of salt and let the uncooked eggplant sit on your counter for at least30 minutes. If you give your salt time to draw out extra moisture from your eggplant, and make sure to properly bread and fry it, you can kiss those mushy eggplant parms goodbye.
Proper salting leads to better frying and a crispier eggplant parm
After slicing your glossy, purple fruit into even segments, sprinkle salt onto both sides and let it sit until you see tiny droplets of water accumulate. This is your cue that the salt is working, drawing out that unneeded moisture and leaving you with a blank canvas primed for seasoning. Take a paper towel, pat dry your eggplant slices, and be sure to wipe away the layer of salt, too. Eggplants are naturally spongy, with a structure that allows them to absorb flavors and spices, but this can also mean they retain too much water, which is why your eggplant parm turns out watery. By sweating the eggplant with salt, you're disrupting that structure and drawing out excess moisture and bitterness.
Frying properly is the next important step. Undercooking your eggplant can leave you with a bitter, soggy mess and overcooking it can leach the fruit of any flavor. Once you've sliced, salted, and dried your eggplant slices, it's time to turn on the stovetop. Coat the slices in flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs, and fry until golden brown. After popping your creation into the oven, all that's left is to surprise your dinner guests with your well-textured eggplant parm. Or maybe you'll keep the whole thing for yourself; we're not here to judge.