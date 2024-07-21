When Was Caesar Salad Actually Invented?

The salad has been one of the best ways to get creative with ingredients forever. As long as the flavors complement one another, there's no limit on what can be added and served up. The Caesar salad got its flavors so right, that it's been ingrained in the tastebuds of salad lovers everywhere. When did this leafy perfection grace the world with its presence?

The short answer is that the Caesar salad was served to its first patron 100 years ago on July 4, 1924, by Italian chef Caesar Cardini, who immigrated to the United States and opened a restaurant before moving to Mexico to escape prohibition laws and freely serve alcohol. In Tijuana, Mexico, he opened Caesar's Hotel, which became popular with celebrities looking to indulge in a drink without legal repercussions.

Cardini really knew how to build a better salad, and by the 1940s, he was distributing bottled versions of his dressing to several cities around America. Following Cardini's death in 1956, his daughter Rosa Maria Cardini patented the dressing. Cardini's story is relatively well-known, but there are those who argue against its legitimacy and say the salad's true origins lie elsewhere.

