Rick Steves' Genius Tips For Sniffing Out Italian Tourist Trap Restaurants

Italy is the third most visited country in Europe. While Italy is bursting with countless eateries that offer delicious, authentic food, the tourist traps are plentiful, particularly in heavily visited cities and towns. America, too, has some of the biggest tourist traps, only you're more aware of them locally and know what to avoid. Inexperienced visitors arguably have the highest chances of getting sucked into these places, which will leave them broke and unsatisfied.

Thankfully, the world has Rick Steves, an author, television host, and travel expert who has spent a long career researching and giving tips on the best ways to travel. In Italy, he advises looking for certain telltale signs that an eatery is catering to the unsuspecting traveler so visitors can find a better and much more gratifying meal experience.

Large, neon-lit restaurants lining a town square, or piazza, are almost always places that will have high prices and low value. For a much more authentic and affordable experience, wander down the streets branching from the piazzas. They may be much less visible with fewer frills, but they tend to be where the locals eat, which is always a good sign. If the menu posted outside an eatery is written in any language other than Italian, be hesitant to dine there. While the non-fluent may appreciate this gesture, this is code for "we cater to tourists" and the establishment may be an expert in giving a minimal authentic Italian experience at maximum prices.

Steves recommends steering clear of any restaurant that has pictures of its dishes on the wall or inside the menus. This can be a sign that there isn't even a kitchen on site, but the food is microwaved. Pick somewhere else if a restaurant claims it is the inventor of a specific dish or if it's named for it. This can be a sign that the restaurant is working hard to lure in tourists by name-dropping dishes they are likely familiar with. Surprisingly, Steves encourages visitors to look for places with televisions. No, seriously. This often indicates that locals drop in to grab their meals and catch up on the daily news, thus translating to good food at good prices with good service.