Gabriele Bertaccini's Top Tip For Pairing Wine With Italian Dishes

When you're looking for wine and food pairing advice, it helps to be present at the annual New York City Wine & Food Festival, which is overflowing with world renowned chefs and industry experts in food and beverages of all kinds. At the event, we were extremely fortunate to chat with Gabriele Bertaccini about pairing wine with Italian dishes. A native of Florence, Italy and a chef who specializes in Tuscan cuisine, Bertaccini runs multiple successful catering companies in Los Angeles in addition to hosting two television shows: "Ciao House" (along with Food Network star and chef Alex Guarnaschelli) and Netflix's "Say I Do." Needless to say, when it comes to Italian food and wine, Bertaccini knows his stuff.

His advice is to consider the region of origin of your Italian dish, and select a wine that comes from the same region. As he explained it, "Wines are regional and dishes are regional ... that idea that these two things go hand in hand, that they were born together, helps you because they are really created to compliment each other."

Bertaccini went on to give an example, explaining that a dish like butternut squash risotto, which comes from northern Italy, is going to taste beautiful with a light, fruity red that was also made in the north of the country; like Nebbiolo or Barbaresco. Risotto is a spectacular way to use your seasonal butternut squash.